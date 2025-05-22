Divisas / NUKK
NUKK: Nukkleus Inc
5.33 USD 0.30 (5.33%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NUKK de hoy ha cambiado un -5.33%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.15, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.65.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Nukkleus Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUKK News
- Nukkleus Spikes 16% After-Hours: Here's Why The Stock Is Trending - Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)
- Nukkleus receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance with minimum market value
- Nukkleus Stock Soars To Fresh Highs On Tiltan Defense Tech Deal - Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)
- Nukkleus (NUKK) Stock Explodes On Strategic European Aerospace Venture - Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)
- Nukkleus stock jumps after announcing aerospace defense joint venture
- Nukkleus enters joint venture with Mandragola to develop aviation hubs
- Nukkleus Stock Drops Over 7% After Hours: What's Going On? - Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)
- Nukkleus Stock Is Ripping Higher Today: What's Happening? - Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)
- Nukkleus forms defense subsidiary, inks BladeRanger drone deal
- If You Own These 5 Tech Stocks, Watch Out — Their Momentum Is Fading Fast - Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)
- Nukkleus transfers promissory note and warrant to third party following agreement
- Nukkleus added to Russell Microcap Index effective June 30
- Nukkleus Comments on Trump Administration’s Further Commitment to Build a "Golden Dome"
Rango diario
5.15 5.65
Rango anual
1.30 78.32
- Cierres anteriores
- 5.63
- Open
- 5.36
- Bid
- 5.33
- Ask
- 5.63
- Low
- 5.15
- High
- 5.65
- Volumen
- 2.721 K
- Cambio diario
- -5.33%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.90%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -55.80%
- Cambio anual
- 137.95%
