통화 / NUKK
NUKK: Nukkleus Inc
6.23 USD 0.44 (7.60%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NUKK 환율이 오늘 7.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.65이고 고가는 6.61이었습니다.
Nukkleus Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUKK News
- Nukkleus, 2.5억 달러 규모의 주식 매입 계약 체결
- Nukkleus secures $250 million equity line to fund aerospace acquisitions
- Nukkleus Spikes 16% After-Hours: Here's Why The Stock Is Trending - Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)
- Nukkleus receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance with minimum market value
- Nukkleus Stock Soars To Fresh Highs On Tiltan Defense Tech Deal - Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)
- Nukkleus (NUKK) Stock Explodes On Strategic European Aerospace Venture - Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)
- Nukkleus stock jumps after announcing aerospace defense joint venture
- Nukkleus enters joint venture with Mandragola to develop aviation hubs
- Nukkleus Stock Drops Over 7% After Hours: What's Going On? - Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)
- Nukkleus Stock Is Ripping Higher Today: What's Happening? - Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)
- Nukkleus forms defense subsidiary, inks BladeRanger drone deal
- If You Own These 5 Tech Stocks, Watch Out — Their Momentum Is Fading Fast - Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)
- Nukkleus transfers promissory note and warrant to third party following agreement
- Nukkleus added to Russell Microcap Index effective June 30
- Nukkleus Comments on Trump Administration’s Further Commitment to Build a "Golden Dome"
일일 변동 비율
5.65 6.61
년간 변동
1.30 78.32
- 이전 종가
- 5.79
- 시가
- 5.95
- Bid
- 6.23
- Ask
- 6.53
- 저가
- 5.65
- 고가
- 6.61
- 볼륨
- 9.224 K
- 일일 변동
- 7.60%
- 월 변동
- 20.27%
- 6개월 변동
- -48.34%
- 년간 변동율
- 178.13%
20 9월, 토요일