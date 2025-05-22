Valute / NUKK
NUKK: Nukkleus Inc
6.23 USD 0.44 (7.60%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NUKK ha avuto una variazione del 7.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.65 e ad un massimo di 6.61.
Segui le dinamiche di Nukkleus Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.65 6.61
Intervallo Annuale
1.30 78.32
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.79
- Apertura
- 5.95
- Bid
- 6.23
- Ask
- 6.53
- Minimo
- 5.65
- Massimo
- 6.61
- Volume
- 9.224 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 7.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- 20.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -48.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- 178.13%
21 settembre, domenica