NUKK: Nukkleus Inc

6.23 USD 0.44 (7.60%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NUKK ha avuto una variazione del 7.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.65 e ad un massimo di 6.61.

Segui le dinamiche di Nukkleus Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.65 6.61
Intervallo Annuale
1.30 78.32
Chiusura Precedente
5.79
Apertura
5.95
Bid
6.23
Ask
6.53
Minimo
5.65
Massimo
6.61
Volume
9.224 K
Variazione giornaliera
7.60%
Variazione Mensile
20.27%
Variazione Semestrale
-48.34%
Variazione Annuale
178.13%
21 settembre, domenica