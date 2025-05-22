Currencies / NUKK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NUKK: Nukkleus Inc
5.63 USD 0.48 (9.32%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NUKK exchange rate has changed by 9.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.58 and at a high of 6.66.
Follow Nukkleus Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUKK News
- Nukkleus Spikes 16% After-Hours: Here's Why The Stock Is Trending - Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)
- Nukkleus receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance with minimum market value
- Nukkleus Stock Soars To Fresh Highs On Tiltan Defense Tech Deal - Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)
- Nukkleus (NUKK) Stock Explodes On Strategic European Aerospace Venture - Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)
- Nukkleus stock jumps after announcing aerospace defense joint venture
- Nukkleus enters joint venture with Mandragola to develop aviation hubs
- Nukkleus Stock Drops Over 7% After Hours: What's Going On? - Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)
- Nukkleus Stock Is Ripping Higher Today: What's Happening? - Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)
- Nukkleus forms defense subsidiary, inks BladeRanger drone deal
- If You Own These 5 Tech Stocks, Watch Out — Their Momentum Is Fading Fast - Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)
- Nukkleus transfers promissory note and warrant to third party following agreement
- Nukkleus added to Russell Microcap Index effective June 30
- Nukkleus Comments on Trump Administration’s Further Commitment to Build a "Golden Dome"
Daily Range
5.58 6.66
Year Range
1.30 78.32
- Previous Close
- 5.15
- Open
- 6.27
- Bid
- 5.63
- Ask
- 5.93
- Low
- 5.58
- High
- 6.66
- Volume
- 13.418 K
- Daily Change
- 9.32%
- Month Change
- 8.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -53.32%
- Year Change
- 151.34%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev