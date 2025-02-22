Divisas / LCNB
LCNB: LCNB Corporation
15.85 USD 0.10 (0.63%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LCNB de hoy ha cambiado un -0.63%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 15.85, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 16.36.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas LCNB Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
LCNB News
Rango diario
15.85 16.36
Rango anual
13.33 17.92
- Cierres anteriores
- 15.95
- Open
- 16.00
- Bid
- 15.85
- Ask
- 16.15
- Low
- 15.85
- High
- 16.36
- Volumen
- 38
- Cambio diario
- -0.63%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.31%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 7.02%
- Cambio anual
- 6.52%
