통화 / LCNB
LCNB: LCNB Corporation
16.02 USD 0.33 (2.02%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LCNB 환율이 오늘 -2.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.56이고 고가는 16.23이었습니다.
LCNB Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LCNB News
일일 변동 비율
15.56 16.23
년간 변동
13.33 17.92
- 이전 종가
- 16.35
- 시가
- 16.23
- Bid
- 16.02
- Ask
- 16.32
- 저가
- 15.56
- 고가
- 16.23
- 볼륨
- 84
- 일일 변동
- -2.02%
- 월 변동
- 0.75%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.17%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.66%
20 9월, 토요일