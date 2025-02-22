시세섹션
통화 / LCNB
주식로 돌아가기

LCNB: LCNB Corporation

16.02 USD 0.33 (2.02%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

LCNB 환율이 오늘 -2.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.56이고 고가는 16.23이었습니다.

LCNB Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LCNB News

일일 변동 비율
15.56 16.23
년간 변동
13.33 17.92
이전 종가
16.35
시가
16.23
Bid
16.02
Ask
16.32
저가
15.56
고가
16.23
볼륨
84
일일 변동
-2.02%
월 변동
0.75%
6개월 변동
8.17%
년간 변동율
7.66%
20 9월, 토요일