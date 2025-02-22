Valute / LCNB
LCNB: LCNB Corporation
16.02 USD 0.33 (2.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LCNB ha avuto una variazione del -2.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.56 e ad un massimo di 16.23.
Segui le dinamiche di LCNB Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LCNB News
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.56 16.23
Intervallo Annuale
13.33 17.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.35
- Apertura
- 16.23
- Bid
- 16.02
- Ask
- 16.32
- Minimo
- 15.56
- Massimo
- 16.23
- Volume
- 84
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.66%
21 settembre, domenica