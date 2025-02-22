QuotazioniSezioni
LCNB: LCNB Corporation

16.02 USD 0.33 (2.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LCNB ha avuto una variazione del -2.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.56 e ad un massimo di 16.23.

Segui le dinamiche di LCNB Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.56 16.23
Intervallo Annuale
13.33 17.92
Chiusura Precedente
16.35
Apertura
16.23
Bid
16.02
Ask
16.32
Minimo
15.56
Massimo
16.23
Volume
84
Variazione giornaliera
-2.02%
Variazione Mensile
0.75%
Variazione Semestrale
8.17%
Variazione Annuale
7.66%
21 settembre, domenica