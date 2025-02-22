Currencies / LCNB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LCNB: LCNB Corporation
15.95 USD 0.02 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LCNB exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.73 and at a high of 16.07.
Follow LCNB Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LCNB News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Should Value Investors Buy LCNB (LCNB) Stock?
- Legence files for proposed Nasdaq IPO
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- LCNB Corp. declares $0.22 per share quarterly dividend
- LCNB (LCNB) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Are Investors Undervaluing LCNB (LCNB) Right Now?
- Is LCNB (LCNB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- LCNB Corp. Stock: 5.9% Dividend Yield; Upgrading To Buy (NASDAQ:LCNB)
- Why LCNB (LCNB) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- LCNB Posts 486% Profit Jump in Q2
- LCNB earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- LCNB (LCNB) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- LCNB Corp. announces dividend of $0.22 per share
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Daily Range
15.73 16.07
Year Range
13.33 17.92
- Previous Close
- 15.93
- Open
- 16.07
- Bid
- 15.95
- Ask
- 16.25
- Low
- 15.73
- High
- 16.07
- Volume
- 47
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.70%
- Year Change
- 7.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%