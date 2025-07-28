Divisas / KD
KD: Kyndryl Holdings Inc
31.81 USD 0.09 (0.28%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de KD de hoy ha cambiado un 0.28%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 31.41, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 32.20.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Kyndryl Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
KD News
Rango diario
31.41 32.20
Rango anual
22.26 44.20
- Cierres anteriores
- 31.72
- Open
- 31.72
- Bid
- 31.81
- Ask
- 32.11
- Low
- 31.41
- High
- 32.20
- Volumen
- 3.612 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.28%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.61%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1.47%
- Cambio anual
- 38.79%
