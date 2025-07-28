CotizacionesSecciones
KD: Kyndryl Holdings Inc

31.81 USD 0.09 (0.28%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de KD de hoy ha cambiado un 0.28%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 31.41, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 32.20.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Kyndryl Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
31.41 32.20
Rango anual
22.26 44.20
Cierres anteriores
31.72
Open
31.72
Bid
31.81
Ask
32.11
Low
31.41
High
32.20
Volumen
3.612 K
Cambio diario
0.28%
Cambio mensual
2.61%
Cambio a 6 meses
1.47%
Cambio anual
38.79%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B