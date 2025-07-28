Currencies / KD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KD: Kyndryl Holdings Inc
31.40 USD 0.60 (1.88%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KD exchange rate has changed by -1.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.15 and at a high of 31.60.
Follow Kyndryl Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KD News
- Kyndryl Stock: An Ideal Opportunity To Buy The Dip (NYSE:KD)
- 1 Cheap Tech Stock to Buy Right Now
- Why Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- Do Options Traders Know Something About KD Stock We Don't?
- Kyndryl to invest $2.25 billion in India over next three years
- Kyndryl signs White House pledge to advance AI education for youth
- Is Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Top 3 Tech Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Month - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD)
- Kyndryl expands alliance with HPE to boost AI private cloud adoption
- Kyndryl (KD) Q1 EPS Drops 55 Percent
- Kyndryl partners with Nova Intelligence to accelerate SAP transformations
- Palantir, Gartner Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:KD)
- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Kyndryl Q1 2026 slides: margin expansion continues despite revenue stagnation
- Inspire Medical Systems, Ichor Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR)
- Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates
- After-hours movers: Palantir, Hims & Hers, Vertex Pharma and more
- Kyndryl shares tumble as revenue misses expectations
- Kyndryl Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- LiveRamp (RAMP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- KD or APP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Daily Range
31.15 31.60
Year Range
22.26 44.20
- Previous Close
- 32.00
- Open
- 31.58
- Bid
- 31.40
- Ask
- 31.70
- Low
- 31.15
- High
- 31.60
- Volume
- 1.222 K
- Daily Change
- -1.88%
- Month Change
- 1.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.16%
- Year Change
- 37.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%