KD: Kyndryl Holdings Inc
31.35 USD 0.13 (0.41%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KD ha avuto una variazione del -0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.98 e ad un massimo di 31.64.
Segui le dinamiche di Kyndryl Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.98 31.64
Intervallo Annuale
22.26 44.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 31.48
- Apertura
- 31.18
- Bid
- 31.35
- Ask
- 31.65
- Minimo
- 30.98
- Massimo
- 31.64
- Volume
- 3.431 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 36.78%
20 settembre, sabato