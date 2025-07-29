QuotazioniSezioni
KD: Kyndryl Holdings Inc

31.35 USD 0.13 (0.41%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KD ha avuto una variazione del -0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.98 e ad un massimo di 31.64.

Segui le dinamiche di Kyndryl Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
30.98 31.64
Intervallo Annuale
22.26 44.20
Chiusura Precedente
31.48
Apertura
31.18
Bid
31.35
Ask
31.65
Minimo
30.98
Massimo
31.64
Volume
3.431 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.41%
Variazione Mensile
1.13%
Variazione Semestrale
0.00%
Variazione Annuale
36.78%
