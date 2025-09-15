Divisas / GSY
GSY: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF
50.36 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GSY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.04%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 50.35, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 50.37.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
GSY News
Rango diario
50.35 50.37
Rango anual
49.98 50.37
- Cierres anteriores
- 50.34
- Open
- 50.35
- Bid
- 50.36
- Ask
- 50.66
- Low
- 50.35
- High
- 50.37
- Volumen
- 357
- Cambio diario
- 0.04%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.26%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.48%
- Cambio anual
- 0.34%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B