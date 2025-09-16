QuotazioniSezioni
GSY
GSY: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

50.37 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GSY ha avuto una variazione del 0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.36 e ad un massimo di 50.38.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
50.36 50.38
Intervallo Annuale
49.98 50.38
Chiusura Precedente
50.35
Apertura
50.37
Bid
50.37
Ask
50.67
Minimo
50.36
Massimo
50.38
Volume
445
Variazione giornaliera
0.04%
Variazione Mensile
0.28%
Variazione Semestrale
0.50%
Variazione Annuale
0.36%
21 settembre, domenica