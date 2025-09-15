Currencies / GSY
GSY: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF
50.37 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GSY exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.36 and at a high of 50.38.
Follow Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
50.36 50.38
Year Range
49.98 50.38
- Previous Close
- 50.35
- Open
- 50.37
- Bid
- 50.37
- Ask
- 50.67
- Low
- 50.36
- High
- 50.38
- Volume
- 445
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.50%
- Year Change
- 0.36%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K