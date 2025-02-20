Divisas / GLPG
GLPG: Galapagos NV - American Depositary Shares
32.26 USD 0.24 (0.75%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GLPG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.75%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 31.86, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 32.46.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Galapagos NV - American Depositary Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
31.86 32.46
Rango anual
22.36 33.85
- Cierres anteriores
- 32.02
- Open
- 32.00
- Bid
- 32.26
- Ask
- 32.56
- Low
- 31.86
- High
- 32.46
- Volumen
- 318
- Cambio diario
- 0.75%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.27%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 27.86%
- Cambio anual
- 11.90%
