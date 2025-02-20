Valute / GLPG
GLPG: Galapagos NV - American Depositary Shares
34.14 USD 0.90 (2.71%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GLPG ha avuto una variazione del 2.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.59 e ad un massimo di 34.16.
Segui le dinamiche di Galapagos NV - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.59 34.16
Intervallo Annuale
22.36 34.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.24
- Apertura
- 33.64
- Bid
- 34.14
- Ask
- 34.44
- Minimo
- 33.59
- Massimo
- 34.16
- Volume
- 614
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 35.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.42%
