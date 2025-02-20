货币 / GLPG
GLPG: Galapagos NV - American Depositary Shares
32.07 USD 0.05 (0.16%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GLPG汇率已更改0.16%。当日，交易品种以低点31.86和高点32.12进行交易。
关注Galapagos NV - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLPG新闻
- Galapagos shares drop 6% as Deutsche Bank cuts rating on strategy concerns
- Raymond James reiterates Market Perform rating on Galapagos stock
- Tesla Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Community Health Systems, Chipotle Mexican Grill And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Community Health Sys (NYSE:CYH), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- Galapagos ADR earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- US climate pullback threatens planned debt-for-nature deals
- Analysis-US climate pullback threatens planned debt-for-nature deals
- Galapagos halts corporate separation, explores strategic alternatives; shares rise
- Brazil 12-month inflation drifts away from target, pressuring central bank
- Ecuador pitches US military base and free trade deal to Trump allies, sources say
- Disount To Net Cash Of 50% For A Promising CAR-T Company (NASDAQ:GLPG)
日范围
31.86 32.12
年范围
22.36 33.85
- 前一天收盘价
- 32.02
- 开盘价
- 32.00
- 卖价
- 32.07
- 买价
- 32.37
- 最低价
- 31.86
- 最高价
- 32.12
- 交易量
- 116
- 日变化
- 0.16%
- 月变化
- 2.66%
- 6个月变化
- 27.11%
- 年变化
- 11.24%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值