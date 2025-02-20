Currencies / GLPG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GLPG: Galapagos NV - American Depositary Shares
31.99 USD 0.11 (0.35%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GLPG exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.76 and at a high of 32.18.
Follow Galapagos NV - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLPG News
- Galapagos shares drop 6% as Deutsche Bank cuts rating on strategy concerns
- Raymond James reiterates Market Perform rating on Galapagos stock
- Tesla Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Community Health Systems, Chipotle Mexican Grill And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Community Health Sys (NYSE:CYH), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- Galapagos ADR earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- US climate pullback threatens planned debt-for-nature deals
- Analysis-US climate pullback threatens planned debt-for-nature deals
- Galapagos halts corporate separation, explores strategic alternatives; shares rise
- Brazil 12-month inflation drifts away from target, pressuring central bank
- Ecuador pitches US military base and free trade deal to Trump allies, sources say
- Disount To Net Cash Of 50% For A Promising CAR-T Company (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Daily Range
31.76 32.18
Year Range
22.36 33.85
- Previous Close
- 31.88
- Open
- 32.00
- Bid
- 31.99
- Ask
- 32.29
- Low
- 31.76
- High
- 32.18
- Volume
- 167
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- 2.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.79%
- Year Change
- 10.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%