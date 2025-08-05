Divisas / DVA
DVA: DaVita Inc
127.93 USD 2.17 (1.67%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DVA de hoy ha cambiado un -1.67%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 127.54, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 131.33.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas DaVita Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
127.54 131.33
Rango anual
127.54 179.60
- Cierres anteriores
- 130.10
- Open
- 130.72
- Bid
- 127.93
- Ask
- 128.23
- Low
- 127.54
- High
- 131.33
- Volumen
- 1.712 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.67%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.04%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -16.03%
- Cambio anual
- -21.67%
