DVA: DaVita Inc

127.93 USD 2.17 (1.67%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de DVA de hoy ha cambiado un -1.67%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 127.54, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 131.33.

Rango diario
127.54 131.33
Rango anual
127.54 179.60
Cierres anteriores
130.10
Open
130.72
Bid
127.93
Ask
128.23
Low
127.54
High
131.33
Volumen
1.712 K
Cambio diario
-1.67%
Cambio mensual
-6.04%
Cambio a 6 meses
-16.03%
Cambio anual
-21.67%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B