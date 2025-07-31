QuotesSections
Currencies / DVA
Back to US Stock Market

DVA: DaVita Inc

130.11 USD 0.75 (0.57%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DVA exchange rate has changed by -0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 129.65 and at a high of 131.25.

Follow DaVita Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DVA News

Daily Range
129.65 131.25
Year Range
129.65 179.60
Previous Close
130.86
Open
130.82
Bid
130.11
Ask
130.41
Low
129.65
High
131.25
Volume
384
Daily Change
-0.57%
Month Change
-4.44%
6 Months Change
-14.60%
Year Change
-20.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%