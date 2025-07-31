Currencies / DVA
DVA: DaVita Inc
130.11 USD 0.75 (0.57%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DVA exchange rate has changed by -0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 129.65 and at a high of 131.25.
Follow DaVita Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DVA News
Daily Range
129.65 131.25
Year Range
129.65 179.60
- Previous Close
- 130.86
- Open
- 130.82
- Bid
- 130.11
- Ask
- 130.41
- Low
- 129.65
- High
- 131.25
- Volume
- 384
- Daily Change
- -0.57%
- Month Change
- -4.44%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.60%
- Year Change
- -20.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%