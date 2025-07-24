Divisas / ATR
ATR: AptarGroup Inc
134.65 USD 0.51 (0.38%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ATR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 134.18, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 137.06.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas AptarGroup Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ATR News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Touya Gael, presidente de segmento de Aptargroup, vende acciones por 340.000 dólares
- Touya Gael, Aptargroup segment president, sells $340k in stock
- KeyBanc reitera la calificación de Sobreponderación para las acciones de AptarGroup
- AptarGroup Rewards Shareholders With 7% Hike in Quarterly Dividend
- AptarGroup raises quarterly dividend by 7% to $0.48 per share
- This HubSpot Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Entergy (NYSE:ETR), AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)
- SEE's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y on Lower Volumes
- Ball Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Increase Y/Y
- AptarGroup (ATR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- AptarGroup (ATR) Q2 Revenue Rises 6%
- Why AptarGroup (ATR) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- AptarGroup Q2 2025 slides: All segments deliver growth, margins expand
- AptarGroup (ATR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- AptarGroup earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Brambles, AptarGroup and Greif
- AptarGroup (ATR) Stock: Holding Steady Until Q2 Results
- O-I Glass Tops Earnings Estimates in Q2, Raises '25 EPS Outlook
- 3 Packaging Stocks to Keep an Eye on Amid Industry Challenges
- Analysts Estimate Sealed Air (SEE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Packaging Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Rise Y/Y
- AptarGroup (ATR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Rango diario
134.18 137.06
Rango anual
130.85 178.03
- Cierres anteriores
- 135.16
- Open
- 135.01
- Bid
- 134.65
- Ask
- 134.95
- Low
- 134.18
- High
- 137.06
- Volumen
- 735
- Cambio diario
- -0.38%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.63%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -9.19%
- Cambio anual
- -15.68%
