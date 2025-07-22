货币 / ATR
ATR: AptarGroup Inc
135.35 USD 0.19 (0.14%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ATR汇率已更改0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点135.00和高点136.74进行交易。
关注AptarGroup Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Aptargroup部门总裁Touya Gael出售价值34万美元股票
- Touya Gael, Aptargroup segment president, sells $340k in stock
- AptarGroup stock rating reiterated at Overweight by KeyBanc
- AptarGroup Rewards Shareholders With 7% Hike in Quarterly Dividend
- AptarGroup raises quarterly dividend by 7% to $0.48 per share
- This HubSpot Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Entergy (NYSE:ETR), AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)
- SEE's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y on Lower Volumes
- Ball Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Increase Y/Y
- AptarGroup (ATR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- AptarGroup (ATR) Q2 Revenue Rises 6%
- Why AptarGroup (ATR) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- AptarGroup Q2 2025 slides: All segments deliver growth, margins expand
- AptarGroup (ATR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- AptarGroup earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Brambles, AptarGroup and Greif
- AptarGroup (ATR) Stock: Holding Steady Until Q2 Results
- O-I Glass Tops Earnings Estimates in Q2, Raises '25 EPS Outlook
- 3 Packaging Stocks to Keep an Eye on Amid Industry Challenges
- Analysts Estimate Sealed Air (SEE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Packaging Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Rise Y/Y
- AptarGroup (ATR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Will AptarGroup (ATR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Crown Holdings Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, '25 View Raised
日范围
135.00 136.74
年范围
130.85 178.03
- 前一天收盘价
- 135.16
- 开盘价
- 135.01
- 卖价
- 135.35
- 买价
- 135.65
- 最低价
- 135.00
- 最高价
- 136.74
- 交易量
- 57
- 日变化
- 0.14%
- 月变化
- -2.12%
- 6个月变化
- -8.71%
- 年变化
- -15.24%
