SGDHKD
SGDHKD: Singapore Dollar vs Hong Kong Dollar
6.08058 HKD 0.00265 (0.04%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Singapore Dollar Divisa de beneficio: Hong Kong Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SGDHKD de hoy ha cambiado un -0.04%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 6.06511, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6.08724.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Singapore Dollar vs Hong Kong Dollar. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGDHKD News
Rango diario
6.06511 6.08724
Rango anual
5.65760 6.18095
- Cierres anteriores
- 6.0832 3
- Open
- 6.0820 0
- Bid
- 6.0805 8
- Ask
- 6.0808 8
- Low
- 6.0651 1
- High
- 6.0872 4
- Volumen
- 22.784 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.04%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.21%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 5.02%
- Cambio anual
- 0.70%
18 septiembre, jueves