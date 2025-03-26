QuotesSections
SGDHKD
SGDHKD: Singapore Dollar vs Hong Kong Dollar

6.09694 HKD 0.00119 (0.02%)
Sector: Currency Base: Singapore Dollar Profit currency: Hong Kong Dollar

SGDHKD exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.09016 and at a high of 6.10094.

Follow Singapore Dollar vs Hong Kong Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
6.09016 6.10094
Year Range
5.65760 6.18095
Previous Close
6.0957 5
Open
6.0947 3
Bid
6.0969 4
Ask
6.0972 4
Low
6.0901 6
High
6.1009 4
Volume
3.326 K
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
0.48%
6 Months Change
5.30%
Year Change
0.97%
17 September, Wednesday