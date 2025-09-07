CotizacionesSecciones
CHFPLN
CHFPLN: Swiss Franc vs Zloty

4.55874 PLN 0.00375 (0.08%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Swiss Franc Divisa de beneficio: Zloty

El tipo de cambio de CHFPLN de hoy ha cambiado un -0.08%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.54526, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.57342.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Swiss Franc vs Zloty. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
4.54526 4.57342
Rango anual
4.30625 4.71903
Cierres anteriores
4.5624 9
Open
4.5452 6
Bid
4.5587 4
Ask
4.5590 4
Low
4.5452 6
High
4.5734 2
Volumen
25.167 K
Cambio diario
-0.08%
Cambio mensual
0.27%
Cambio a 6 meses
4.56%
Cambio anual
0.55%
18 septiembre, jueves