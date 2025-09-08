시세섹션
통화 / CHFPLN
통화로 돌아가기

CHFPLN: Swiss Franc vs Zloty

4.55982 PLN 0.00058 (0.01%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Swiss Franc 수익 통화: Zloty

CHFPLN 환율이 오늘 -0.01%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.54664이고 고가는 4.56744이었습니다.

Swiss Franc vs Zloty 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHFPLN News

일일 변동 비율
4.54664 4.56744
년간 변동
4.30625 4.71903
이전 종가
4.5604 0
시가
4.5506 4
Bid
4.5598 2
Ask
4.5601 2
저가
4.5466 4
고가
4.5674 4
볼륨
36.816 K
일일 변동
-0.01%
월 변동
0.29%
6개월 변동
4.59%
년간 변동율
0.57%
20 9월, 토요일