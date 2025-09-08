통화 / CHFPLN
CHFPLN: Swiss Franc vs Zloty
4.55982 PLN 0.00058 (0.01%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Swiss Franc 수익 통화: Zloty
CHFPLN 환율이 오늘 -0.01%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.54664이고 고가는 4.56744이었습니다.
Swiss Franc vs Zloty 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
4.54664 4.56744
년간 변동
4.30625 4.71903
- 이전 종가
- 4.5604 0
- 시가
- 4.5506 4
- Bid
- 4.5598 2
- Ask
- 4.5601 2
- 저가
- 4.5466 4
- 고가
- 4.5674 4
- 볼륨
- 36.816 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.01%
- 월 변동
- 0.29%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.59%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.57%
20 9월, 토요일