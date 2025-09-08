CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / CHFPLN
Voltar para Moedas

CHFPLN: Swiss Franc vs Zloty

4.55240 PLN 0.00800 (0.18%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Swiss Franc Moeda de lucro: Zloty

A taxa do CHFPLN para hoje mudou para -0.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.54664 e o mais alto foi 4.55546.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Swiss Franc vs Zloty. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHFPLN Notícias

Faixa diária
4.54664 4.55546
Faixa anual
4.30625 4.71903
Fechamento anterior
4.5604 0
Open
4.5506 4
Bid
4.5524 0
Ask
4.5527 0
Low
4.5466 4
High
4.5554 6
Volume
2.477 K
Mudança diária
-0.18%
Mudança mensal
0.13%
Mudança de 6 meses
4.42%
Mudança anual
0.41%
18 setembro, quinta-feira