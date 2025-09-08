Moedas / CHFPLN
CHFPLN: Swiss Franc vs Zloty
4.55240 PLN 0.00800 (0.18%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Swiss Franc Moeda de lucro: Zloty
A taxa do CHFPLN para hoje mudou para -0.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.54664 e o mais alto foi 4.55546.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Swiss Franc vs Zloty. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CHFPLN Notícias
Faixa diária
4.54664 4.55546
Faixa anual
4.30625 4.71903
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.5604 0
- Open
- 4.5506 4
- Bid
- 4.5524 0
- Ask
- 4.5527 0
- Low
- 4.5466 4
- High
- 4.5554 6
- Volume
- 2.477 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.18%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.42%
- Mudança anual
- 0.41%
18 setembro, quinta-feira