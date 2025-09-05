货币 / CHFPLN
CHFPLN: Swiss Franc vs Zloty
4.55895 PLN 0.00354 (0.08%)
版块: 货币 基础: Swiss Franc 盈利货币: Zloty
今日CHFPLN汇率已更改-0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点4.54526和高点4.56116进行交易。
关注Swiss Franc vs Zloty动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
4.54526 4.56116
年范围
4.30625 4.71903
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.5624 9
- 开盘价
- 4.5452 6
- 卖价
- 4.5589 5
- 买价
- 4.5592 5
- 最低价
- 4.5452 6
- 最高价
- 4.5611 6
- 交易量
- 4.908 K
- 日变化
- -0.08%
- 月变化
- 0.27%
- 6个月变化
- 4.57%
- 年变化
- 0.55%
17 九月, 星期三