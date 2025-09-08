クォートセクション
CHFPLN: Swiss Franc vs Zloty

4.56160 PLN 0.00120 (0.03%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Swiss Franc 利益通貨: Zloty

CHFPLNの今日の為替レートは、0.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.54664の安値と4.56386の高値で取引されました。

Swiss Franc vs Zlotyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
4.54664 4.56386
1年のレンジ
4.30625 4.71903
以前の終値
4.5604 0
始値
4.5506 4
買値
4.5616 0
買値
4.5619 0
安値
4.5466 4
高値
4.5638 6
出来高
18.010 K
1日の変化
0.03%
1ヶ月の変化
0.33%
6ヶ月の変化
4.63%
1年の変化
0.61%
19 9月, 金曜日