CHFPLN: Swiss Franc vs Zloty

4.55392 PLN 0.00134 (0.03%)
Sector: Currency Base: Swiss Franc Profit currency: Zloty

CHFPLN exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.54818 and at a high of 4.55445.

Follow Swiss Franc vs Zloty dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
4.54818 4.55445
Year Range
4.30625 4.71903
Previous Close
4.5552 6
Open
4.5495 1
Bid
4.5539 2
Ask
4.5542 2
Low
4.5481 8
High
4.5544 5
Volume
1.759 K
Daily Change
-0.03%
Month Change
0.16%
6 Months Change
4.45%
Year Change
0.44%
17 September, Wednesday