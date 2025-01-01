DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarObjetos gráficosObjects ArrowsCChartObjectArrowType 

Type

Devuelve el identificador del tipo de objeto gráfico

virtual int  Type() const

Valor devuelto

Identificador de tipo de objeto (por ejemplo, OBJ_ARROW para CChartObjectArrow)

Ejemplo:

//--- ejemplo de CChartObjectArrow::Type  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsArrows.mqh>   
//---   
void OnStart()   
  {   
   CChartObjectArrow arrow;   
   //--- obtiene el tipo de flecha   
   int type=arrow.Type();   
  }   