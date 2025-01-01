Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarObjetos gráficosObjects ArrowsCChartObjectArrowType CreateArrowCodeAnchorSaveLoadType Type Devuelve el identificador del tipo de objeto gráfico virtual int Type() const Valor devuelto Identificador de tipo de objeto (por ejemplo, OBJ_ARROW para CChartObjectArrow) Ejemplo: //--- ejemplo de CChartObjectArrow::Type #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsArrows.mqh> //--- void OnStart() { CChartObjectArrow arrow; //--- obtiene el tipo de flecha int type=arrow.Type(); } Load Arrows with fixed code