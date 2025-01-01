Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoObjetos gráficosObjetos de SetasCChartObjectArrowType CreateArrowCodeAnchorSaveLoadType Type Retorna o identificador do tipo objeto gráfico virtual int Type() const Valor de retorno Identificador do tipo objeto (por exemplo, para OBJ_ARROW CChartObjectArrow) Exemplo //--- example for CChartObjectArrow::Type #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsArrows.mqh> //--- void OnStart() { CChartObjectArrow arrow; //--- get arrow type int type=arrow.Type(); } Load Arrows with fixed code