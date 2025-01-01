DocumentaçãoSeções
CChartObjectArrow

Type 

Type

Retorna o identificador do tipo objeto gráfico

virtual int  Type() const

Valor de retorno

Identificador do tipo objeto (por exemplo, para OBJ_ARROW CChartObjectArrow)

Exemplo

//--- example for CChartObjectArrow::Type   
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsArrows.mqh>   
//---   
void OnStart()   
  {   
   CChartObjectArrow arrow;   
   //--- get arrow type   
   int type=arrow.Type();   
  }   