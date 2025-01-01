FactorizationLDLRaw

Computes the factorization of a real symmetric or complex Hermitian matrix A using the Bunch-Kaufman diagonal pivoting method. The form of the factorization is:

A = L * D * L**T in case of lower triangular or symmetric matrix A

or

A = U**T * D * U in case of upper triangular matrix A

where L is lower triangular with unit diagonal elements, U is upper triangular with unit diagonal elements. D is a symmetric block-diagonal matrix with 1-by-1 and 2-by-2 diagonal blocks. LAPACK functions SYTRF, HETRF.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::FactorizationLDLRaw(

matrix& AF,

long[]& ipiv

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::FactorizationLDLRaw(

matrixf& AF,

long[]& ipiv

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::FactorizationLDLRaw(

matrixc& AF,

long[]& ipiv

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::FactorizationLDLRaw(

matrixcf& AF,

long[]& ipiv

);

Parameters

AF

[out] Factored matrix A. The block diagonal matrix D and factor L or U.

ipiv

[out] Pivot indices array of size N; details of the interchanges and the block structure of D.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a symmetric (Hermitian), upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric (Hermitian conjugated).

Matrix AF and pivot indices array ipiv[] are raw output of the SYTRF (HETRF) function and can be used for further calculations with methods LDLLinearEquationsSolution, LDLInverse and LDLCondNumReciprocal.