FactorizationPLURaw

Computes an LU factorization of a general M-by-N matrix A using partial pivoting with row interchanges. The factorization has the form

A = P * L * U

where P is a permutation matrix, L is lower triangular with unit diagonal elements (lower trapezoidal if m > n), and U is upper triangular (upper trapezoidal if m < n). LAPACK function GETRF.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::FactorizationPLURaw(

matrix& AF,

long[]& ipiv

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::FactorizationPLURaw(

matrixf& AF,

long[]& ipiv

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::FactorizationPLURaw(

matrixc& AF,

long[]& ipiv

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::FactorizationPLURaw(

matrixcf& AF,

long[]& ipiv

);

Parameters

AF

[out] Factored matrix A. The factors L and U from the factorization A = P*L*U; the unit diagonal elements of L are not stored.

ipiv

[out] Pivot indices array of size M; row i of the matrix A was interchanged with row ipiv[i].

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Matrix AF and pivot indices array ipiv[] are raw output of the GETRF function and can be used for further calculations with methods PLULinearEquationsSolution, PLUInverse and PLUCondNumReciprocal. In these cases original matrix A must be square.