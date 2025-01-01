- FactorizationPLU
- FactorizationPLUQ
- FactorizationPLUGeTrid
- FactorizationLDL
- FactorizationLDLComplexSy
- FactorizationLDLSyTridPD
- FactorizationCholesky
- FactorizationCholeskySyPS
- FactorizationPLURaw
- FactorizationPLUQRaw
- FactorizationPLUGeTridRaw
- FactorizationLDLRaw
Computes an LU factorization of a general N-by-N matrix A with complete pivoting (row and column interchanges). The factorization has the form
A = P * L * U * Q
where P is a rows permutation matrix, L is lower triangular with unit diagonal elements, U is upper triangular, and Q is a columns permutation matrix. LAPACK function GETC2.
Computing for type matrix<double>
bool matrix::FactorizationPLUQRaw(
Computing for type matrix<float>
bool matrixf::FactorizationPLUQRaw(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
bool matrixc::FactorizationPLUQRaw(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
bool matrixcf::FactorizationPLUQRaw(
Parameters
AF
[out] Factored matrix A. The factors L and U from the factorization A = P*L*U*Q; the unit diagonal elements of L are not stored.
ipiv
[out] Pivot indices array of size N; row i of the matrix A was interchanged with row ipiv[i].
jpiv
[out] Pivot indices array of size N; column j of the matrix A was interchanged with column jpiv[j].
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
Matrix AF and pivot indices arrays ipiv[] and jpiv[] are raw output of the GETC2 function and can be used for further calculations with method PLUQLinearEquationsSolution.