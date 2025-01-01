- FactorizationPLU
Computes the factorization of a real symmetric or complex Hermitian matrix A using the Bunch-Kaufman diagonal pivoting method. The form of the factorization is:
A = L * D * L**T in case of lower triangular or symmetric matrix A
or
A = U**T * D * U in case of upper triangular matrix A
where L is lower triangular with unit diagonal elements, U is upper triangular with unit diagonal elements. D is a symmetric block-diagonal matrix with 1-by-1 and 2-by-2 diagonal blocks. LAPACK functions SYTRF, HETRF.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::FactorizationLDLRaw(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrixf::FactorizationLDLRaw(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrixc::FactorizationLDLRaw(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrixcf::FactorizationLDLRaw(
Parameters
AF
[out] Factored matrix A. The block diagonal matrix D and factor L or U.
ipiv
[out] Pivot indices array of size N; details of the interchanges and the block structure of D.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
The input can be a symmetric (Hermitian), upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric (Hermitian conjugated).
Matrix AF and pivot indices array ipiv[] are raw output of the SYTRF (HETRF) function and can be used for further calculations with methods LDLLinearEquationsSolution, LDLInverse and LDLCondNumReciprocal.