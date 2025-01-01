DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Métodos de matrices y vectoresOpenBLASFactorizationsFactorizationPLUGeTridRaw 

Computes an LU factorization of a general (non-symmetric) tridiagonal N-by-N matrix A using elimination with partial pivoting and row interchanges. The factorization has the form

   A = P * L * U

where P is a permutation matrix, L is lower triangular with unit diagonal elements, and U is upper triangular. LAPACK function GTTRF.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::FactorizationPLUGeTridRaw(
   matrix&         AF,           // factored matrix A
   long[]&         ipiv          // pivot indices array
   );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrixf::FactorizationPLUGeTridRaw(
   matrixf&        AF,           // factored matrix A
   long[]&         ipiv          // pivot indices array
   );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrixc::FactorizationPLUGeTridRaw(
   matrixc&        AF,           // factored matrix A
   long[]&         ipiv          // pivot indices array
   );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixcf::FactorizationPLUGeTridRaw(
   matrixcf&       AF,           // factored matrix A
   long[]&         ipiv          // pivot indices array
   );

Parameters

AF

[out]  Factored matrix A. The factors L and U from the factorization  A = P*L*U; the unit diagonal elements of L are not stored.

ipiv

[out]  Pivot indices array of size N; row i of the matrix A was interchanged with row  ipiv[i].

 

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Matrix AF and pivot indices array ipiv[] are raw output of the GTTRF function and can be used for further calculations with methods PLUGeTridLinearEquationsSolution and PLUGeTridCondNumReciprocal.