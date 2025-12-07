Myths & Realities of Modern Trading: The 10 False Beliefs and the Technical Review of Platforms, Brokers, and Automation

REALITY: Every system, no matter how robust, enters a drawdown. Human intervention (disabling the bot during losses, changing parameters due to FOMO) destroys more systems than the market itself.

Myth #6: A profitable EA never loses (it requires no human intervention).

REALITY: Backtesting is an optimistic simulation. Real execution (latency, slippage , dynamic spread fluctuations) is a variable that no backtest can perfectly replicate in $100\%$ of cases.

Myth #7: If I use perfect tick data, my backtest is the absolute truth.

REALITY: The simplicity and robustness of the logic (strategy and risk management) outweigh the complexity of the code. A well-conceived $50$ -line EA is more valuable than a monster of a thousand lines that makes no sense.

Myth #8: More complex code in MQL5 is always more profitable.

REALITY: MQL is a specific environment. You gain invaluable algorithmic trading logic, but the syntax and architectures of other platforms (Python, C++) are completely different.

Myth #9: If I learn MQL5, I can code for any other platform.

Myth #10: I can only buy quality tools from the official MQL5 Market.