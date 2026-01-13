SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / OngHeng888
Cai Liang

OngHeng888

Cai Liang
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 13%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
109
Profit Trades:
83 (76.14%)
Loss Trades:
26 (23.85%)
Best trade:
90.53 USD
Worst trade:
-25.00 USD
Gross Profit:
482.64 USD (417 087 pips)
Gross Loss:
-170.73 USD (168 546 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (199.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
199.48 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.74%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
86
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
10.57
Long Trades:
86 (78.90%)
Short Trades:
23 (21.10%)
Profit Factor:
2.83
Expected Payoff:
2.86 USD
Average Profit:
5.81 USD
Average Loss:
-6.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-18.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
13.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.26 USD
Maximal:
29.52 USD (1.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.20% (29.52 USD)
By Equity:
1.25% (33.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 106
USOIL 2
GBPJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 297
USOIL 12
GBPJPY 3
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 247K
USOIL 1.2K
GBPJPY 93
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +90.53 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +199.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 13
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.75 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.30 × 642
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
49.79 × 14
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

OngHeng888 signal provider manage by a trader with more than 10 years experiance in forex , gold and crude oil market.

It is trade base on combine of several indicators with multiple time to find the market direction.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23529

Joint Us and Success Together.


Cheers...!!!


No reviews
2026.01.13 09:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
OngHeng888
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
2.7K
USD
2
0%
109
76%
100%
2.82
2.86
USD
1%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.