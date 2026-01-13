- Growth
Trades:
109
Profit Trades:
83 (76.14%)
Loss Trades:
26 (23.85%)
Best trade:
90.53 USD
Worst trade:
-25.00 USD
Gross Profit:
482.64 USD (417 087 pips)
Gross Loss:
-170.73 USD (168 546 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (199.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
199.48 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.74%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
86
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
10.57
Long Trades:
86 (78.90%)
Short Trades:
23 (21.10%)
Profit Factor:
2.83
Expected Payoff:
2.86 USD
Average Profit:
5.81 USD
Average Loss:
-6.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-18.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
13.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.26 USD
Maximal:
29.52 USD (1.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.20% (29.52 USD)
By Equity:
1.25% (33.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|106
|USOIL
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|297
|USOIL
|12
|GBPJPY
|3
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|247K
|USOIL
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|93
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Best trade: +90.53 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +199.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.75 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro
|49.79 × 14
OngHeng888 signal provider manage by a trader with more than 10 years experiance in forex , gold and crude oil market.
It is trade base on combine of several indicators with multiple time to find the market direction.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23529
Joint Us and Success Together.
Cheers...!!!
