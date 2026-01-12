- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
63 (95.45%)
Loss Trades:
3 (4.55%)
Best trade:
41.58 USD
Worst trade:
-37.41 USD
Gross Profit:
492.67 USD (74 407 pips)
Gross Loss:
-62.64 USD (8 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (230.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
230.81 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.78
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
11.50
Long Trades:
66 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
7.87
Expected Payoff:
6.52 USD
Average Profit:
7.82 USD
Average Loss:
-20.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-37.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.41 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
32.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
37.41 USD (2.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_i
|66
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD_i
|430
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD_i
|66K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +41.58 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +230.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exispro-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Trading is conducted using the Creo Scalper EA advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146980
No reviews