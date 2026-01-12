SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Creo Scalper EA Middle Set
Aleh Rabtsau

Creo Scalper EA Middle Set

Aleh Rabtsau
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exispro-Live
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
63 (95.45%)
Loss Trades:
3 (4.55%)
Best trade:
41.58 USD
Worst trade:
-37.41 USD
Gross Profit:
492.67 USD (74 407 pips)
Gross Loss:
-62.64 USD (8 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (230.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
230.81 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.78
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
11.50
Long Trades:
66 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
7.87
Expected Payoff:
6.52 USD
Average Profit:
7.82 USD
Average Loss:
-20.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-37.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.41 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
32.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
37.41 USD (2.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_i 66
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_i 430
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_i 66K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +41.58 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +230.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exispro-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trading is conducted using the Creo Scalper EA advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146980
No reviews
2026.01.12 18:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register