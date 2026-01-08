SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Kris MGMT ct XAUUSD m1
Petrus Eko Kristanto

Kris MGMT ct XAUUSD m1

Petrus Eko Kristanto
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 25%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
13 (81.25%)
Loss Trades:
3 (18.75%)
Best trade:
15.54 USD
Worst trade:
-2.79 USD
Gross Profit:
54.92 USD (25 883 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.20 USD (5 183 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (15.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.04 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.62
Trading activity:
55.35%
Max deposit load:
96.40%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
17.69
Long Trades:
10 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
6 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
10.56
Expected Payoff:
3.11 USD
Average Profit:
4.22 USD
Average Loss:
-1.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.81 USD (2)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.81 USD (1.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.30% (2.81 USD)
By Equity:
44.92% (112.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 50
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 21K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.54 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.34 × 634
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Trend Scanner Strategy for XAUUSD m1

- 100% EA

- Trailing Stop 

- VPS 24 Jam

No reviews
2026.01.08 08:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.08 07:08
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.08 04:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 04:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
