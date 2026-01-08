- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
13 (81.25%)
Loss Trades:
3 (18.75%)
Best trade:
15.54 USD
Worst trade:
-2.79 USD
Gross Profit:
54.92 USD (25 883 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.20 USD (5 183 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (15.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.04 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.62
Trading activity:
55.35%
Max deposit load:
96.40%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
17.69
Long Trades:
10 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
6 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
10.56
Expected Payoff:
3.11 USD
Average Profit:
4.22 USD
Average Loss:
-1.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.81 USD (2)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.81 USD (1.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.30% (2.81 USD)
By Equity:
44.92% (112.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|50
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|21K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.54 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 9
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.34 × 634
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
Trend Scanner Strategy for XAUUSD m1
- 100% EA
- Trailing Stop
- VPS 24 Jam
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
250
USD
USD
1
100%
16
81%
55%
10.56
3.11
USD
USD
45%
1:200