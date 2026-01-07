SignalsSections
EAtardeXAUUSD
En Bo Du

EAtardeXAUUSD

0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 -14%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Best trade:
75.34 USD
Worst trade:
-76.70 USD
Gross Profit:
155.18 USD (3 887 pips)
Gross Loss:
-305.58 USD (7 586 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (155.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
155.18 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.28
Trading activity:
10.85%
Max deposit load:
3.84%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.64
Long Trades:
7 (77.78%)
Short Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Profit Factor:
0.51
Expected Payoff:
-16.71 USD
Average Profit:
51.73 USD
Average Loss:
-50.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-233.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-233.50 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-14.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
150.40 USD
Maximal:
234.20 USD (21.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.78% (234.20 USD)
By Equity:
6.25% (68.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -150
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +75.34 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +155.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -233.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.66 × 29540
95 more...
EA交易黄金
No reviews
2026.01.15 07:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.15 06:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 11:28
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.08 08:08
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.08 08:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 03:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 03:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 03:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 03:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 03:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
