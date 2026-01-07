- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Best trade:
75.34 USD
Worst trade:
-76.70 USD
Gross Profit:
155.18 USD (3 887 pips)
Gross Loss:
-305.58 USD (7 586 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (155.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
155.18 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.28
Trading activity:
10.85%
Max deposit load:
3.84%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.64
Long Trades:
7 (77.78%)
Short Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Profit Factor:
0.51
Expected Payoff:
-16.71 USD
Average Profit:
51.73 USD
Average Loss:
-50.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-233.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-233.50 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-14.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
150.40 USD
Maximal:
234.20 USD (21.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.78% (234.20 USD)
By Equity:
6.25% (68.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-150
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +75.34 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +155.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -233.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.66 × 29540
EA交易黄金
No reviews