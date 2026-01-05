- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
16 (84.21%)
Loss Trades:
3 (15.79%)
Best trade:
76.54 USD
Worst trade:
-7.62 USD
Gross Profit:
464.42 USD (46 943 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.79 USD (1 750 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (446.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
446.29 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.83
Trading activity:
57.00%
Max deposit load:
2.03%
Latest trade:
20 minutes ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
43.92
Long Trades:
11 (57.89%)
Short Trades:
8 (42.11%)
Profit Factor:
26.11
Expected Payoff:
23.51 USD
Average Profit:
29.03 USD
Average Loss:
-5.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-10.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.17 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
44.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.38 USD
Maximal:
10.17 USD (1.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.01% (10.17 USD)
By Equity:
0.76% (11.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|19
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|447
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|45K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +76.54 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +446.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.50 × 10
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.96 × 26
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.53 × 17
|
RoboForex-Prime
|2.61 × 3275
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|3.79 × 19
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|4.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|4.67 × 12
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|5.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|6.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|6.69 × 16
|
OctaFX-Real
|7.69 × 52
|
Tickmill-Live08
|7.91 × 65
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|8.76 × 255
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|9.10 × 87
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|9.78 × 291
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|13.75 × 560
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|14.88 × 1663
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|16.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|17.09 × 64
|
XBTFX-Real
|18.15 × 97
