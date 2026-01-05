SignalsSections
Boris Sedlar

Universe of Trading

Boris Sedlar
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 45%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
16 (84.21%)
Loss Trades:
3 (15.79%)
Best trade:
76.54 USD
Worst trade:
-7.62 USD
Gross Profit:
464.42 USD (46 943 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.79 USD (1 750 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (446.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
446.29 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.83
Trading activity:
57.00%
Max deposit load:
2.03%
Latest trade:
20 minutes ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
43.92
Long Trades:
11 (57.89%)
Short Trades:
8 (42.11%)
Profit Factor:
26.11
Expected Payoff:
23.51 USD
Average Profit:
29.03 USD
Average Loss:
-5.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-10.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.17 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
44.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.38 USD
Maximal:
10.17 USD (1.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.01% (10.17 USD)
By Equity:
0.76% (11.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 19
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 447
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 45K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +76.54 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +446.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.50 × 10
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.96 × 26
Hankotrade-Live
1.40 × 5
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.53 × 17
RoboForex-Prime
2.61 × 3275
FXChoice-Pro Live
3.79 × 19
CMCMarkets1-Europe
4.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-2
4.67 × 12
EightcapLtd-Real-4
5.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
6.63 × 8
ICMarketsEU-Live17
6.69 × 16
OctaFX-Real
7.69 × 52
Tickmill-Live08
7.91 × 65
RoboForex-Pro-5
8.76 × 255
BlackBullMarkets-Live
9.10 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live12
9.78 × 291
XMGlobal-Real 8
13.75 × 560
XMGlobal-Real 18
14.88 × 1663
Pepperstone-Edge12
16.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
17.09 × 64
XBTFX-Real
18.15 × 97
No reviews
2026.01.05 07:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 07:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
