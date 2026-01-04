- Growth
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Loss Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Best trade:
2.39 USD
Worst trade:
-4.51 USD
Gross Profit:
5.38 USD (5 380 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10.24 USD (45 220 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (4.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.69 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.24
Trading activity:
8.74%
Max deposit load:
5.22%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.51
Long Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.53
Expected Payoff:
-0.61 USD
Average Profit:
1.79 USD
Average Loss:
-2.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-7.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.98 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-1.39%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.55 USD
Maximal:
9.55 USD (2.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.69% (9.41 USD)
By Equity:
0.71% (2.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|3
|XAUUSD
|3
|BTCUSD
|2
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|-1
|XAUUSD
|0
|BTCUSD
|-4
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|-488
|XAUUSD
|183
|BTCUSD
|-40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Best trade: +2.39 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.50 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|3.65 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|15.20 × 210
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|27.89 × 112
|
Headway-Real
|1366.00 × 1
