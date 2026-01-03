- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5
Profit Trades:
4 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (20.00%)
Best trade:
18.55 USD
Worst trade:
-0.71 USD
Gross Profit:
42.57 USD (1 436 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.48 USD (69 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (24.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.57 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.14
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
2.17%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
23.04
Long Trades:
3 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
17.17
Expected Payoff:
8.02 USD
Average Profit:
10.64 USD
Average Loss:
-2.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.71 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.04%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.29 USD
Maximal:
1.74 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.29% (52.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|EURAUD
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|21
|EURUSD
|2
|EURAUD
|18
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|794
|EURUSD
|223
|EURAUD
|350
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.55 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.71 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.24 × 17
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.67 × 9
|
Valutrades-Live
|2.33 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.33 × 3
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.44 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.02 × 525
|
XM.COM-MT5
|3.22 × 37
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.00 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.30 × 99
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.49 × 12431
|
Darwinex-Live
|5.13 × 77
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|5.20 × 5
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|5.33 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
TASS-Live
|6.42 × 38
|
Tradestone-Real
|6.99 × 529
|
OxSecurities-Live
|8.14 × 7
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|8.25 × 8
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|9.80 × 50
|
XMGlobal-MT5 15
|11.88 × 143
This signal runs multiple tried and tested forex EA's for steady consistent growth.
I don't run any Gold (XAUUSD) on this signal. This keeps it very low risk.
Any questions regarding following the signal, feel free to message me.
Thanks
No reviews