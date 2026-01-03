SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / X99Growth
Michael John Malkinson

X99Growth

Michael John Malkinson
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5
Profit Trades:
4 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (20.00%)
Best trade:
18.55 USD
Worst trade:
-0.71 USD
Gross Profit:
42.57 USD (1 436 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.48 USD (69 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (24.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.57 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.14
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
2.17%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
23.04
Long Trades:
3 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
17.17
Expected Payoff:
8.02 USD
Average Profit:
10.64 USD
Average Loss:
-2.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.71 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.04%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.29 USD
Maximal:
1.74 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.29% (52.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2
EURUSD 2
EURAUD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 21
EURUSD 2
EURAUD 18
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 794
EURUSD 223
EURAUD 350
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.55 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.24 × 17
PUPrime-Live
1.50 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.67 × 9
Valutrades-Live
2.33 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.33 × 3
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.44 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.02 × 525
XM.COM-MT5
3.22 × 37
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.00 × 13
RoboForex-ECN
4.30 × 99
FusionMarkets-Live
4.49 × 12431
Darwinex-Live
5.13 × 77
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.20 × 5
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
5.33 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
TASS-Live
6.42 × 38
Tradestone-Real
6.99 × 529
OxSecurities-Live
8.14 × 7
TitanFX-MT5-01
8.25 × 8
GBEbrokers-LIVE
9.80 × 50
XMGlobal-MT5 15
11.88 × 143
2 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This signal runs multiple tried and tested forex EA's for steady consistent growth.

I don't run any Gold (XAUUSD) on this signal. This keeps it very low risk.

Any questions regarding following the signal, feel free to message me.

Thanks

No reviews
2026.01.03 08:17
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.03 08:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.03 08:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register