Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Loss Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Best trade:
201 082.94 IDR
Worst trade:
-99 091.12 IDR
Gross Profit:
602 589.21 IDR (36 079 pips)
Gross Loss:
-493 926.95 IDR (29 444 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (201 082.94 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
201 082.94 IDR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
35.03%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
35 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
13 582.78 IDR
Average Profit:
200 863.07 IDR
Average Loss:
-98 785.39 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-296 365.17 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-296 365.17 IDR (3)
Monthly growth:
10.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
95 282.23 IDR
Maximal:
296 365.17 IDR (24.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.67% (296 365.17 IDR)
By Equity:
8.10% (89 262.15 IDR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|6.6K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1M
IDR
IDR
1
0%
8
37%
7%
1.21
13 582.78
IDR
IDR
25%
1:500