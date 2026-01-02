SignalsSections
Diki Sahbana

Will Of D

Diki Sahbana
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 11%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Loss Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Best trade:
201 082.94 IDR
Worst trade:
-99 091.12 IDR
Gross Profit:
602 589.21 IDR (36 079 pips)
Gross Loss:
-493 926.95 IDR (29 444 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (201 082.94 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
201 082.94 IDR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
35.03%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
35 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
13 582.78 IDR
Average Profit:
200 863.07 IDR
Average Loss:
-98 785.39 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-296 365.17 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-296 365.17 IDR (3)
Monthly growth:
10.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
95 282.23 IDR
Maximal:
296 365.17 IDR (24.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.67% (296 365.17 IDR)
By Equity:
8.10% (89 262.15 IDR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 6.6K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +201 082.94 IDR
Worst trade: -99 091 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +201 082.94 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -296 365.17 IDR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 20:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.06 16:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.02 15:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 15:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 14:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 14:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 14:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 14:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 14:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
