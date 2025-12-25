SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / North Star MT5
Rwm Lmpl

North Star MT5

Rwm Lmpl
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 269%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
144
Profit Trades:
109 (75.69%)
Loss Trades:
35 (24.31%)
Best trade:
153.35 USD
Worst trade:
-37.64 USD
Gross Profit:
1 889.78 USD (22 708 pips)
Gross Loss:
-276.66 USD (7 012 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (24.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
332.48 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
63.95%
Max deposit load:
0.18%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
24.97
Long Trades:
74 (51.39%)
Short Trades:
70 (48.61%)
Profit Factor:
6.83
Expected Payoff:
11.20 USD
Average Profit:
17.34 USD
Average Loss:
-7.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-20.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.61 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
91.43%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
64.61 USD (3.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.02% (20.76 USD)
By Equity:
0.16% (4.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 47
NZDCAD 41
EURCAD 22
AUDNZD 13
EURGBP 12
NZDCHF 9
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 852
NZDCAD 626
EURCAD 51
AUDNZD 28
EURGBP 26
NZDCHF 29
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 5.8K
NZDCAD 3.7K
EURCAD 3.5K
AUDNZD 672
EURGBP 1.1K
NZDCHF 941
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +153.35 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 14
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 14
Pipbull-Live01
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
0.00 × 24
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 20
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 58
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Real01
0.00 × 3
FortFS-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 10
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.05 × 22
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.15 × 1069
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
0.15 × 13
Deriv-Server
0.19 × 26
FusionMarkets-Live
0.19 × 62
100 more...
No reviews
2025.12.26 08:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
