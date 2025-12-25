- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
144
Profit Trades:
109 (75.69%)
Loss Trades:
35 (24.31%)
Best trade:
153.35 USD
Worst trade:
-37.64 USD
Gross Profit:
1 889.78 USD (22 708 pips)
Gross Loss:
-276.66 USD (7 012 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (24.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
332.48 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
63.95%
Max deposit load:
0.18%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
24.97
Long Trades:
74 (51.39%)
Short Trades:
70 (48.61%)
Profit Factor:
6.83
Expected Payoff:
11.20 USD
Average Profit:
17.34 USD
Average Loss:
-7.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-20.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.61 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
91.43%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
64.61 USD (3.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.02% (20.76 USD)
By Equity:
0.16% (4.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|47
|NZDCAD
|41
|EURCAD
|22
|AUDNZD
|13
|EURGBP
|12
|NZDCHF
|9
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|852
|NZDCAD
|626
|EURCAD
|51
|AUDNZD
|28
|EURGBP
|26
|NZDCHF
|29
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|5.8K
|NZDCAD
|3.7K
|EURCAD
|3.5K
|AUDNZD
|672
|EURGBP
|1.1K
|NZDCHF
|941
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +153.35 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 7
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 14
|
Pipbull-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.00 × 24
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 58
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.00 × 3
|
FortFS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.05 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.15 × 1069
|
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|0.15 × 13
|
Deriv-Server
|0.19 × 26
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 62
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
269%
0
0
USD
USD
2.6K
USD
USD
13
96%
144
75%
64%
6.83
11.20
USD
USD
3%
1:500