North Star for MT5

Professional Multi-Currency Trading Signal | AUDCAD & NZDCAD

Overview

North Star is an advanced algorithmic trading signal designed for traders seeking consistent performance across select currency pairs. This signal employs sophisticated risk management and adaptive market analysis to navigate varying market conditions.

Trading Strategy

Multi-layer position management with intelligent scaling

Adaptive entry logic based on market volatility and momentum

Dynamic risk scaling that adjusts to account exposure

Virtual take-profit system for optimal exit timing

RSI-based filtering to avoid overextended markets

Breakout detection for high-probability entries

Risk Management Features

Tiered position sizing (3 tiers) with progressive volume multipliers

Emergency protection systems for extreme market conditions

Margin-based risk scaling

Per-symbol exposure limits

Adaptive minimum distance between trades

Performance Characteristics

Medium to long-term holding periods

Multiple simultaneous positions per pair

Designed for mean-reversion and trend-following opportunities

Focuses on controlled drawdown management

Account Requirements

Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD

Recommended Balance: $2,000+ USD for optimal performance

Leverage: 1:500 recommended (lower leverage is supported but will result in smaller position sizes)

