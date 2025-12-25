- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|49
|NZDCAD
|46
|EURCAD
|22
|AUDNZD
|13
|EURGBP
|12
|NZDCHF
|9
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD
|855
|NZDCAD
|636
|EURCAD
|51
|AUDNZD
|28
|EURGBP
|26
|NZDCHF
|29
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD
|6.2K
|NZDCAD
|4.2K
|EURCAD
|3.5K
|AUDNZD
|672
|EURGBP
|1.1K
|NZDCHF
|941
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 7
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 14
|
Pipbull-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.00 × 24
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 58
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.00 × 3
|
FortFS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.05 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.15 × 1069
|
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|0.15 × 13
|
Deriv-Server
|0.19 × 26
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 62
North Star for MT5
Professional Multi-Currency Trading Signal | AUDCAD & NZDCAD
Overview
North Star is an advanced algorithmic trading signal designed for traders seeking consistent performance across select currency pairs. This signal employs sophisticated risk management and adaptive market analysis to navigate varying market conditions.
MT4 Version Available: North Star for MT4
Trading Strategy
-
Multi-layer position management with intelligent scaling
-
Adaptive entry logic based on market volatility and momentum
-
Dynamic risk scaling that adjusts to account exposure
-
Virtual take-profit system for optimal exit timing
-
RSI-based filtering to avoid overextended markets
-
Breakout detection for high-probability entries
Risk Management Features
-
Tiered position sizing (3 tiers) with progressive volume multipliers
-
Emergency protection systems for extreme market conditions
-
Margin-based risk scaling
-
Per-symbol exposure limits
-
Adaptive minimum distance between trades
Performance Characteristics
-
Medium to long-term holding periods
-
Multiple simultaneous positions per pair
-
Designed for mean-reversion and trend-following opportunities
-
Focuses on controlled drawdown management
Account Requirements
-
Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD
-
Recommended Balance: $2,000+ USD for optimal performance
-
Leverage: 1:500 recommended (lower leverage is supported but will result in smaller position sizes)
Recommended Broker
For best execution and signal copying accuracy, it is recommended to use the same broker as the signal account.
FBS offers ECN execution, competitive spreads, and free VPS.
Note: This is an affiliate link. Opening an account through it does not affect signal performance or trading conditions.
USD
USD
USD