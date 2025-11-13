- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|57
|XAUUSD
|49
|USTEC
|45
|BTCUSD
|7
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|339
|XAUUSD
|94
|USTEC
|239
|BTCUSD
|46
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|869
|XAUUSD
|4.2K
|USTEC
|47K
|BTCUSD
|37K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 69
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.91 × 5336
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.27 × 458
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.33 × 246
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 220
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
This signal is powered by a combined strategy using both SwiftCap Master EA and SwiftCap Breakout EA. Together, they create a diversified automated trading system that captures trend breakouts, intraday momentum, and clean level-based moves across several major markets.
SwiftCap Master EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141855
SwiftCap Breakout EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150117
-------------------Set Files
The signal uses the official optimized set files for Gold (XAUUSD), BTCUSD, USTEC (NAS100), and USDJPY.
Risk Parameters
Each trade uses a fixed $50 risk per trade. This risk level is consistent across both EAs.
-------------------
Broker Requirements
To maintain proper execution and optimal performance, a broker with tight spreads and fast order fills is recommended.
Suggested broker: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=85950
-------------------
Additional Notes
-
No martingale, grid, or recovery strategies are used.
-
All trades include a fixed stop loss and dynamic trailing-stop logic.
-
Running both systems together provides better diversification, smoother equity growth, and more frequent trade opportunities.
This signal is ideal for users who want a balanced, automated trading approach powered by two proven EA strategies working together.
USD
USD
USD