Hassan Sarfraz

Master and Breakout Combined

Hassan Sarfraz
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 86%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
158
Profit Trades:
138 (87.34%)
Loss Trades:
20 (12.66%)
Best trade:
52.13 USD
Worst trade:
-53.92 USD
Gross Profit:
1 127.99 USD (105 699 pips)
Gross Loss:
-410.37 USD (16 158 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (290.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
290.06 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
4.73%
Max deposit load:
39.39%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.87
Long Trades:
90 (56.96%)
Short Trades:
68 (43.04%)
Profit Factor:
2.75
Expected Payoff:
4.54 USD
Average Profit:
8.17 USD
Average Loss:
-20.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-98.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-98.80 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
32.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.71 USD
Maximal:
122.35 USD (7.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.81% (122.35 USD)
By Equity:
6.18% (46.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 57
XAUUSD 49
USTEC 45
BTCUSD 7
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 339
XAUUSD 94
USTEC 239
BTCUSD 46
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 869
XAUUSD 4.2K
USTEC 47K
BTCUSD 37K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.13 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +290.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -98.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 69
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.91 × 5336
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 458
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.33 × 246
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 220
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
99 more...
This signal is powered by a combined strategy using both SwiftCap Master EA and SwiftCap Breakout EA. Together, they create a diversified automated trading system that captures trend breakouts, intraday momentum, and clean level-based moves across several major markets.

SwiftCap Master EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141855
SwiftCap Breakout EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150117

-------------------

Set Files

The signal uses the official optimized set files for Gold (XAUUSD), BTCUSD, USTEC (NAS100), and USDJPY.

Risk Parameters
Each trade uses a fixed $50 risk per trade. This risk level is consistent across both EAs.

-------------------

Broker Requirements
To maintain proper execution and optimal performance, a broker with tight spreads and fast order fills is recommended.
Suggested broker: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=85950

-------------------

Additional Notes

  • No martingale, grid, or recovery strategies are used.

  • All trades include a fixed stop loss and dynamic trailing-stop logic.

  • Running both systems together provides better diversification, smoother equity growth, and more frequent trade opportunities.

This signal is ideal for users who want a balanced, automated trading approach powered by two proven EA strategies working together.


No reviews
2025.12.05 06:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 02:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 13:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 09:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.26 09:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 19:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 19:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 16:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
