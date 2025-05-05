SignalsSections
Remstone

BitStone

Remstone
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 249 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
284
Profit Trades:
92 (32.39%)
Loss Trades:
192 (67.61%)
Best trade:
3 772.64 USD
Worst trade:
-992.52 USD
Gross Profit:
15 918.93 USD (27 012 201 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 693.59 USD (14 742 534 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (3 480.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 900.88 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
31.23%
Max deposit load:
100.77%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.23
Long Trades:
276 (97.18%)
Short Trades:
8 (2.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
21.92 USD
Average Profit:
173.03 USD
Average Loss:
-50.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
60 (-1 234.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 911.03 USD (27)
Monthly growth:
-3.93%
Annual Forecast:
-47.64%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
412.89 USD
Maximal:
5 055.21 USD (4.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.54% (5 052.85 USD)
By Equity:
3.05% (3 216.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 157
ETHUSD 94
SOLUSD 33
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 40
ETHUSD 6.7K
SOLUSD -476
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 12M
ETHUSD 252K
SOLUSD -120K
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 772.64 USD
Worst trade: -993 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 27
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 480.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 234.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Darwin NTDN @Darwinex broker. Crypto trading with no leverage.

Account copying Remstone Expert Advisor trades from Startrader account with :

  • Risk : 0,3 %
More info @ remstone.eu

No reviews
2026.01.02 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 17:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 04:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 19:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 13:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.20 20:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 15:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.10 15:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 20:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 15:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 20:03
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.22 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 16:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.10 12:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 23:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 12:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 14:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
